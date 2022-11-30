×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies at 79

The late singer's family shared the news via a statement, which noted that she passed away at a hospital "following a short illness."

Christine McVie Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac photographed on January 18, 1969. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/GI

Christine McVie, beloved Fleetwood Mac musician and prolific lyricist, died on Wednesday (Nov. 30). She was 79 years old.

The late singer’s family shared the news via a statement posted to Facebook, which noted that she passed away at a hospital “following a short illness.”

“She was in the company of her family,” the statement continued. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac

See latest videos, charts and news

Following the sad news, McVie’s bandmates shared a joint statement to the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter page. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the message read. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

Related

Rosalía

Rosalía Teases Possible Rauw Alejandro Collab, Talks Honesty in Music & Going Filterless

The statement concluded, “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie had an illustrious, respected career both as a soloist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, which she joined in 1970. During her time in Fleetwood, the band had 25 Hot 100 hits, including nine top 10s and one No. 1 smash: “Dreams” in 1977.

The group also enjoyed 29 albums that charted on the Billboard 200, including seven top 10s and four No. 1s, including 1977’s Rumours, 1976’s Fleetwood Mac, 1982’s Mirage and 1997’s The Dance.

As a solo artist, McVie was known for hits such as 1984’s “Love Will Show Us How” and “Got a Hold on Me,” the latter of which peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad