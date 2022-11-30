Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies at 79

Christine McVie, beloved Fleetwood Mac musician and prolific lyricist, died on Wednesday (Nov. 30). She was 79 years old.

The late singer’s family shared the news via a statement posted to Facebook, which noted that she passed away at a hospital “following a short illness.”

“She was in the company of her family,” the statement continued. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Following the sad news, McVie’s bandmates shared a joint statement to the official Fleetwood Mac Twitter page. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the message read. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

The statement concluded, “Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie had an illustrious, respected career both as a soloist and as a member of Fleetwood Mac, which she joined in 1970. During her time in Fleetwood, the band had 25 Hot 100 hits, including nine top 10s and one No. 1 smash: “Dreams” in 1977.

The group also enjoyed 29 albums that charted on the Billboard 200, including seven top 10s and four No. 1s, including 1977’s Rumours, 1976’s Fleetwood Mac, 1982’s Mirage and 1997’s The Dance.

As a solo artist, McVie was known for hits such as 1984’s “Love Will Show Us How” and “Got a Hold on Me,” the latter of which peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100.