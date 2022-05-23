Christina Perri Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Girl After Previous Pregnancy Losses

Congratulations are in order for Christina Perri and her husband Paul Costabile, who announced on Monday (May 23) that they are expecting a baby girl!

The “Jar of Hearts” singer revealed the news on Instagram through a sweet video of her four-year-old daughter Carmella opening a box with a pink balloon tied to it. Inside were the sonogram pictures of the upcoming bundle of joy, and Carmella smiles from ear-to-ear, holding the photos alongside her pregnant mom.

“Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited,” Perri wrote in the caption. “We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy.”

Rosie was the name of Perri and Costabile’s daughter, who was unfortunately “born silent” in November 2020. “Last night we lost our baby girl,” Perri tweeted along with an image of her holding her daughter’s finger, two weeks after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications. “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts.”

The baby was reportedly experiencing intestinal complications and Perri revealed that the infant would have required surgery after birth.

In January 2020, Perri suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” she wrote on social media. “We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like its also important to share this news too.”

Perri used the devastating loss to “help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she wrote. “i am so sad but not ashamed. i am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. to all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you.”

After the loss of Rosie, Perri released a lullabies album called Songs for Rosie.