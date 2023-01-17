Christina Applegate Shares Her Daughter’s Surprising Fashion Connection to Scott Weiland

Christina Applegate took to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to spill the tea on how one of Scott Weiland‘s suits ended up in her daughter’s possession.

“Just a fun fact, the suit my kid is wearing was Scott Weiland’s suit from one of his solo album covers,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo with her daughter Sadie at the Critics Choice Awards. “Scott gave my husband, Martyn, that suit long ago in the glorious 90’s… Also we were quite a pair last night. She fractured her ankle this week, hence the boot, and me…MS.” In the photo, Applegate — who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 — leans on a cane while her daughter wears a mask with a black pageboy cap pulled down over her eyes and a boot on her fractured foot.

The late Stone Temple Pilots frontman released his debut solo album, 12 Bar Blues, in 1998. And indeed, the pinstripe suit 11-year-old Sadie Grace LeNoble is wearing in Applegate’s Twitter snap is a dead ringer for the ensemble Weiland is sporting in the cover art for the album’s lone single, “Barbarella.” (The song became a minor hit upon release, peaking inside the top 40 on the Alternative Airplay chart.)

Applegate’s husband, Martyn LeNoble, was the founding bassist of Porno for Pyros, the Perry Ferrell-led band that surely ran in the same circles as Weiland.

Weiland, who died in 2015 due to an accidental overdose, went on to release three more solo albums in between his work with Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Revolver and brief side project Art of Anarchy. His sophomore solo effort, “Happy” in Galoshes, came in 2008, a full decade after its predecessor’s release, followed by 2011’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and 2015’s Blaster with backing band The Wildabouts.

Back in 2021, Dark Pictures announced it was developing a motion picture, titled Paper Heart, based on Weiland’s life.

Check out Applegate posing with Sadie in Weiland’s threads below.