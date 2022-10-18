Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Made Music That Represented Who I Was’

Keep on singin’ her song! Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Stripped.

“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”

Aguilera then gave a bit more context in the tweet itself, writing, “Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted. Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms, #20YearsOfStripped more to come.”

The 2002 studio set holds a special place for the singer as well as her legions of fans, having peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and delivered smash singles like “Dirrty” featuring Redman, “Beautiful,” “Fighter,” “Can’t Hold Us Down” with Lil’ Kim and “The Voice Within.” The album has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA.

Just last week, Aguilera announced a brand new music video for “Beautiful” to kick off the anniversary celebrations. And late last month, she took home the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music, where she also performed ranchera anthem “La Reina.”

Check out Xtina’s memories of Stripped below.