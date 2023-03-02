×
Christina Aguilera Slams the ‘Old-School Behavior’ of Shaming Women for Aging

"I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks," she shared of her own self-love journey.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/GI for Billboard

Christina Aguilera is speaking out against those who criticize women on their looks as they get older.

“It’s a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way and that it’s shameful to get older,” Christina told Allure in a new interview shared on Thursday (Mar. 2). “No matter what you do, you’re going to have people that hate on you.”

The 42-year-old pop star added that she has experience with cosmetic injectables, noting that she supports getting a “little help,” though she didn’t clarify what type of treatments she has had done. “I’ve always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks,” she explained. “I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what’s right for us, so I don’t believe in judgment where that’s concerned whatsoever.”

She added, “For me, it’s about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best.”

“It’s so important to give space and love for both sides of you,” she shared. “You want to feel hot when you go out to dinner and get yourself all glammed up. That’s a really fun thing to play with.”

Aguilera continued, “But at the same time, I think it’s important that that isn’t the only definition of beauty for you, that you can just run a bubble bath and put some salts in and feel sexy and great in your body no matter what you’re working with.”

Read the full interview here.

