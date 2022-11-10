Christina Aguilera Documentary on the Way From TIME Studios & Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation are teaming up to produce a feature documentary on Christina Aguilera. The project is set to be directed by Ting Poo, who earned acclaim for the documentary Val about the life of actor Val Kilmer.

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” Poo said in a statement. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

The Aguilera documentary will give fans access to the five-time Grammy-winning artist’s life, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her present status as a music icon. There will be exclusive footage showing the 41-year-old as a mother as she reflects on her career fighting for creative and gender equality in the music business.

Aguilera, who has five No. 1 hits on the Billboard’s Hot 100, has had production following her for the past 18 months, a press release revealed.

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

“Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity,” said Roc Nation’s EVP of TV and Film Lori York. “As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We’re proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

This isn’t the first time TIME Studios and Roc Nation have teamed up: The companies previously announced a multi-part documentary series on Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion.