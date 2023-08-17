Christina Aguilera Wishes Daughter Summer Rain Happy Birthday in Sweet Tribute: ‘Mommy Loves You So Much’

Christina Aguilera‘s little girl is growing up. On Wednesday, the superstar singer took to Instagram to wish her daughter, Summer Rain, the happiest of birthdays with a sweet tribute filled with moments they’ve shared together in her nine years of life.

“Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain,” Aguilera captioned a series of photo of her taking the stage with her daughter by her side. “Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you.”

The five-time Grammy winner added that getting to be her mother is her greatest achievement to date. “Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment,” she wrote. “Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!”

Aguilera’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler, also shared a sweet birthday post for his daughter on Instagram, writing, “Happy 9th Birthday to our little sunshine :)” alongside a charming video of Summer pretending to eat the sun.

Summer is Aguilera’s second child; she is also the mother of Max Lion, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

See Aguilera and Rutler’s birthday posts for Summer here and here.