Christina Aguilera Gives ‘Beautiful’ a Modern Update With Powerful New Music Video

Don’t you bring her down today. Christina Aguilera unveiled a new music video for her classic single “Beautiful” on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album Stripped.

The updated visual sends the song’s powerful message straight into 2022 as it depicts kids and teens grappling with the onslaught of negative messaging on social media, body dysmorphia, plastic surgery, depression and suicidal ideation.

“Every day is so wonderful/ Then suddenly, it’s hard to breathe/ Now and then, I get insecure/ From all the pain, I’m so ashamed/ I am beautiful, no matter what they say/ Words can’t bring me down/ I am beautiful in every single way/ Yes, words can’t bring me down/ Oh no, so don’t you bring me down today,” Aguilera sings as a team of young female dancers stare vacantly into their ring lights while applying makeup and other teens are transfixed to their phones.

Though she doesn’t appear in the new video, the singer shared her thoughts about the song’s impact on Twitter, writing, “The original ‘Beautiful’ video set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of criticism. It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what’s being fed to us…to find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are.”

Originally released as a radio follow-up to lead single “Dirrty” in November 2022, the ballad peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Aguilera’s sixth career hit in the all-genre chart’s top three spots.

Watch the 2022 version of “Beautiful” and read Aguilera’s tweet below.