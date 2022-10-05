Christian Bale Says Taylor Swift’s Voice ‘Gave Me Goosebumps’ On Set of ‘Amsterdam’ Movie

Having a world renowned pop star as a costar has its perks. In a Wednesday (Oct. 5) interview with People two days ahead of the release of his upcoming film Amsterdam, Christian Bale detailed what it was like to act alongside Taylor Swift — whose singing voice was so beautiful, he says he got goosebumps just listening to it.

According to Bale, there was one scene in the David O. Russell-directed movie that required him and his costar John David Washington to sing a song with Swift, who makes a cameo as the grieving daughter of a man killed toward the beginning of Amsterdam. The American Psycho star and Washington play World War I veterans who are wrongly accused of murdering the “All Too Well” singer’s character’s father.

“All day long, J.D. [Washington] and myself and Taylor, we were singing this song, and I’m not a good singer and J.D.’s not,” Bale told the publication. “We were off pitch and sometimes forgetting the lyrics.”

“David did at one point say, ‘Hey, Christian and J.D., shut up for this take. Let’s just have Taylor,'” he continued. “It is stunning when you’ve got someone with a beautiful voice there, standing right next to me. It gave me goosebumps.”

Apparently, Christian isn’t the only one in the Bale family who’s a fan of Swift’s. The actor also told People that his 17-year-old daughter Emmeline used to sing the 11-time Grammy winner’s lyrics all the time when she was younger.

“When my daughter was little, she would sing a lot of songs,” Bale said. “So that was often going around my head—different Taylor Swift songs—as I was standing there.”

Amsterdam also stars Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola. The David O. Russell’s film hits theaters Friday (Oct. 7).

See Taylor Swift act alongside Christian Bale in the trailer below.