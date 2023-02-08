Chrissy Teigen’s Explicit Trump Diss Gets Read Aloud During Congressional Twitter Hearing

Twitter executives testified in front of Congress on Wednesday (Feb. 8) during a hearing on the social media platform’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, where Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and others inquired about requests from the government and the Joe Biden campaign about taking down particular tweets.

Explore Explore Chrissy Teigen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At one point during the hearing, Democratic Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia brought up a 2019 situation to Anika Collier Navaroli, a former policy official at Twitter, in which the Trump administration had sent the company a request to remove a tweet from none other than Chrissy Teigen.

It all started on Sept. 8, 2019, when Donald Trump attacked John Legend and Teigen, referring to them as “musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife,” after an online spat between the former president and the couple about a criminal justice reform law.

In response, Teigen called Trump a “p—- a– b—-.”

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Flash forward to 2023, and Navaroli confirmed that the White House did indeed ask Twitter to remove the Tweet, as it was a “derogatory statement directed towards the president.”

No one was more excited to hear the explicit tweet said aloud during the hearing than Teigen herself, who took to Instagram to share a clip of the moment with the caption, “I don’t know how to go on after this.”

See the model and author’s post here.