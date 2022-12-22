Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Posing for ‘Storks Illustrated’ in Bikini Photo Baring Her Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen is proving that being a swimsuit model and being pregnant aren’t mutually exclusive. In a new Instagram photo from her and John Legend‘s beachside holiday getaway, the former Sports Illustrated covergirl showed off her baby bump in a black bikini — a shot she hilariously dubbed “Storks Illustrated.”

In the a photo shared Wednesday (Dec. 21), Teigen stands on a sandy shore with her feet in the water, looking on as her son, 4-year-old Miles, runs from an approaching wave. Facing slightly away from the camera, the Cravings founder’s belly is on full display in her two-piece, which she revealed in a followup post is from the brand Monday Swimwear.

“storks illustrated? I don’t know,” she jokingly captioned the post.

Teigen is currently expecting her third child with Legend, with whom she shares two children (before Miles came daughter Luna, who is 6). As revealed by the “All of Me” singer in an Instagram post of his own, the whole family is spending the holidays on the coast, somewhere sunny and sandy.

“’Storks Illustrated’ is some of your best work,” Legend commented on his wife’s post.

“A pregnant woman is a true athlete!” added one of Teigen’s followers. “This should be the cover of Sports illustrated!”

A couple days before her beachside photo, the cookbook author posted a different swimsuit snap with one of her trademark responses — this time aimed at commenters who’ve been bugging her with remarks that she’s been “pregnant forever.”

“‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,’” she captioned the Monday (Dec. 19) post, referencing the comments. “how do you think I feel thank u.”

See Chrissy Teigen’s “Storks Illustrated” photo below: