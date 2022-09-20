Chrissy Teigen Is Relieved to ‘Finally’ Feel Her Baby

It’s been more than a month since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed that they are expecting another baby, and the model shared an exciting update via Twitter on Tuesday (Sept. 20).

“I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore,” she tweeted, along with a teary eyed emoji.

Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020, losing her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant. In February 2022, she told her followers that she was undergoing IVF treatment but asked that people stop asking her if she’s pregnant. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bi—, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

To announce the good news in early August, Teigen shared a series of baby bump mirror selfies to Instagram. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the post. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Legend and Teigen, who tied the knot in 2013, are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.