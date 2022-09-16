×
×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Trolls After Abortion Revelation: ‘If This Makes You Feel Better, Great’

The pregnant model isn't letting the online vitriol bother her.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Astrid Stawiarz/GI for Variety

Chrissy Teigen fired back at online haters on Friday (Sept. 16) after sharing more details about losing her third baby, Jack, back in 2020.

The cookbook author first shed light on the medical procedure that ultimately saved her life during a speech at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (Sept. 15).

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said. “It became very clear around halfway through [the pregnancy] that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” Teigen continued. ” And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Related

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to ‘Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No…

The pregnant model’s comments sparked a wave of backlash online, with trolls making comments calling her a “drama queen” and a “liar,” and accusing her of trying to stay “relevant” with her story.

However, Teigen took all the hatred with a thick skin, sharing screenshots of the negativity on Twitter and writing, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Teigen is currently expecting her fourth child with John Legend, and recently starred in the music video for her hubby’s new single “Wonder Woman.”

Read Teigen’s response to her trolls below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad