Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Trolls After Abortion Revelation: ‘If This Makes You Feel Better, Great’

Chrissy Teigen fired back at online haters on Friday (Sept. 16) after sharing more details about losing her third baby, Jack, back in 2020.

The cookbook author first shed light on the medical procedure that ultimately saved her life during a speech at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on Thursday (Sept. 15).

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” she said. “It became very clear around halfway through [the pregnancy] that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” Teigen continued. ” And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

The pregnant model’s comments sparked a wave of backlash online, with trolls making comments calling her a “drama queen” and a “liar,” and accusing her of trying to stay “relevant” with her story.

However, Teigen took all the hatred with a thick skin, sharing screenshots of the negativity on Twitter and writing, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Teigen is currently expecting her fourth child with John Legend, and recently starred in the music video for her hubby’s new single “Wonder Woman.”

Read Teigen’s response to her trolls below.