Chrissy Teigen Has the Perfect Response for Those Commenting She’s Been ‘Pregnant Forever’

Chrissy Teigen is playfully pushing back against those with opinions about her latest pregnancy.

The 37-year-old Cravings founder, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband John Legend, had a clever comeback for the comments she’s received from impatient social media followers eagerly awaiting the arrival of her next child.

“‘omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,'” Teigen captioned an Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 19), referencing the messages. “how do you think I feel thank u.”

In the post, the cookbook author is seen showing off her baby bump while sporting a pink bikini and lounging in a swimming pool overlooking a beautiful oceanside landscape.

In the comments section, journalist Yashar Ali observed, “This happens every time with your pregnancies. It’s like people lose concept of time.” The Chrissy’s Court host comically replied, “I announced in August! I’m not a possum.”

Teigen revealed in early August that she was pregnant with her third child. The announcement arrived about two years after she suffered the pregnancy loss of her son Jack at 20 weeks. The Lip Sync Battle star and Legend are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

Earlier this year, Teigen told her followers that she was undergoing IVF treatment to get pregnant again but requested that people stop asking her if she’s pregnant.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b—-, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she said at the time.

See Teigen’s post about being “pregnant forever” on Instagram below.