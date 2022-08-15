Chrissy Teigen Shares She’s in Her ‘Least Fun Stage’ in Pregnancy Selfie: ‘Just Be Huge Already’

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump on Sunday (Aug. 14) in a new selfie on social media.

In the snap, the model and cookbook author poses in a black oversized blazer, skirt and matching top with her midriff exposed. “The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please!!!!” she wrote in the caption, before poking fun at her hairstylist hilariously trying to hide up against the wall. “Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!”

Teigen first revealed she was pregnant with a giddy and vulnerable announcement earlier in August, sharing details with her nearly 39 million followers about the many rounds of IVF she had gone through to conceive another child with husband John Legend. The latest pregnancy also marks the couple’s “rainbow baby” after their third child, a boy named Jack, died just 20 weeks into her pregnancy in September 2020.

Earlier this month, the “All of Me” crooner opened up about his wife’s choice to share the heartbreaking experience so publicly in an interview with BBC’s Desert Island Discs. “Sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it,” he said in part. “And that there was a community of people going through it. I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

On a more joyful note, Teigen crashed her hubby’s recent Zoom interview with Hit Network to promote his upcoming album Legend, which will be released Sept. 9, and showed off her growing belly to the camera.

Get a look at Teigen’s latest pregnancy selfie below.