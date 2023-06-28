Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Fourth Child Via Surrogate: See the Baby’s Photo

It’s a full house! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that they have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy via surrogate.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” the cookbook author began her lengthy Instagram post sharing the happy news on Wednesday (June 28). She went on to recall how as a child, she’d often have “2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls” in her arms, and how her mom would peek in Pound Puppies packaging before buying to make sure little Chrissy would get a stuffed pooch that had four puppies in its pouch.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry on any more babies on my own,” she continued about losing the little boy when she was 20 weeks pregnant in 2020. “To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

The model went on to share that she and husband Legend reached out to a surrogate agency in 2021. Teigen said that after a therapy session one day, she told the singer-songwriter that she wanted to try to carry a baby one more time. “If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst,” she wrote. “I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again.”

With the process of IVF — which the couple also employed when becoming pregnant with daughter Luna and son Miles — Teigen became pregnant with baby girl Esti, whom the couple welcomed in January. The TV personality shared that around the time she became pregnant, they met their surrogate, a woman named Alexandra who has since become a close friend.

“As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy,” Teigen revealed. “Our little boy. We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.”

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Teigen continued, thanking Alexandra for the “incredible gift.”

“We are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens,” Teigen concluded. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

The final three images of Teigen’s carousel post were photos of herself kissing Alexandra’s baby bump, the couple snuggling with their newborn, and — saving the best for last — a picture of baby Wren and his glorious spiky mane of hair.

Legend also shared the happy news on his own Instagram account. His post featured a photo of the star with all four of his children — the two youngest in his arms, with Luna doing a high kick behind him, and Miles on his lap. He captioned his post by introducing his new son: “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”

See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s post announcing their new arrival below: