Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Throwback Photos of John Legend & He Looks Exactly Like His Son

John Legend turned 44 years old on Wednesday (Dec. 28), and the “All of Me” singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen wished her longtime love a happy birthday with a series of throwback photos.

“happy birthday to the best man everyone knows. we love you too much!!!” the model captioned the snaps of Legend as a child, in which he looks identical to the couple’s four-year-old son, Miles.

Legend and Teigen share Miles and his older sister, six-year-old Luna, with a fourth child on the way after the Cravings author suffered a pregnancy loss with baby Jack in September 2020. The longtime couple were married in 2013 after first meeting in 2006 on the set of the video for Legend’s “Stereo” single.

“Like I said with Chrissy, I’ve seen so much growth through our grief and through our tragedy,” the singer recently shared on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast of the devastating pregnancy loss. “It’s always going to be a part of who we are and I’m fine with that. It’s part of who we are. We carry it with us and it’s OK.” He said you have to commit to the hard work necessary to get through the pain, something the couple are both ready to do.

“Like doing the work that we needed to do to get through it. And I think having, already had two kids together was definitely helpful because they just bring so much joy into our lives and laughter and fun and they’re great focus for our energy,” he said of daughter Luna, 6 and son Miles, 4. “And even when you’re going through deep grief on losing a pregnancy you still have these two beautiful babies that you love, and I think that was certainly helpful.”