Chrissy Teigen Celebrates John Legend’s 43rd Birthday With a Sweet & Funny Post

Chrissy Teigen marked her husband John Legend‘s birthday with sweet well wishes and humor in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec. 28).

“Happy birthday to my forever,” the Cravings author wrote alongside a cute series of photos featuring the couple dressed to the nines and posing in a photo booth. “I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you.”

Additionally, Teigen shared an adorable video of herself cuddled up to John on her Instagram Stories, wishing him a happy birthday as an old episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta played in the background.

While the TV personality recently published her third cookbook, Cravings: All Together, her 12-time Grammy-winning hubby just wrapped Season 21 of The Voice — his seventh consecutive season as a coach — with Team Legend’s Jerishka Maple placing fifth overall behind Hailey Mia, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and eventual winner Girl Named Tom.

Looking to next year, Legend is currently prepping for his upcoming “Love in Las Vegas” residency, which is set to open April 22 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. He’s also planning on releasing new music in 2022 following his move from Columbia to Republic Records.

Meanwhile, the couple cemented their love earlier in December by getting a pair of tattoos hand-drawn by 5-year-old daughter Luna, but not before Teigen publicly roasted Legend on Ellen for first backing out of the arrangement.

Check out Teigen’s birthday post to Legend below.