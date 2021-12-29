×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates John Legend’s 43rd Birthday With a Sweet & Funny Post

"I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me!" she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on Sept. 26, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/GI

Chrissy Teigen marked her husband John Legend‘s birthday with sweet well wishes and humor in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec. 28).

“Happy birthday to my forever,” the Cravings author wrote alongside a cute series of photos featuring the couple dressed to the nines and posing in a photo booth. “I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you.”

Additionally, Teigen shared an adorable video of herself cuddled up to John on her Instagram Stories, wishing him a happy birthday as an old episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta played in the background.

Related

Lizzo

Lizzo Tried Oreos With Mustard Because TikTok Told Her To: See Her Reaction

Explore

Explore

John Legend

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

While the TV personality recently published her third cookbook, Cravings: All Together, her 12-time Grammy-winning hubby just wrapped Season 21 of The Voice his seventh consecutive season as a coach — with Team Legend’s Jerishka Maple placing fifth overall behind Hailey Mia, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and eventual winner Girl Named Tom.

Looking to next year, Legend is currently prepping for his upcoming “Love in Las Vegas” residency, which is set to open April 22 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. He’s also planning on releasing new music in 2022 following his move from Columbia to Republic Records.

Meanwhile, the couple cemented their love earlier in December by getting a pair of tattoos hand-drawn by 5-year-old daughter Luna, but not before Teigen publicly roasted Legend on Ellen for first backing out of the arrangement.

Check out Teigen’s birthday post to Legend below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad