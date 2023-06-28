Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Surrogate Speaks Out After Giving Birth: ‘It Was Truly an Honor’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s surrogate, Alexandra, is speaking out after the superstar couple announced Wednesday (June 28) that they have welcomed their fourth child with her help.

“Thank you for choosing me,” Alexandra commented on the cookbook author’s surprise post revealing the baby boy’s birth. “For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side.”

In Teigen’s announcement post, the star gushed about how wonderful it was to meet and have this experience with Alexandra, whose last name she did not reveal. The model shared that she and Legend met Alexandra when Teigen was pregnant with daughter Esti, who was born in January. “We … met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” the TV personality wrote in her post. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.” (The post included a photo of Teigen kissing Alexandra’s bare baby bump.

Teigen also praised Alexandra for “how much she gave up of her own body,” for going through the “mental toll” of the IVF experience, and more. She also shared that after learning their surrogate was pregnant, they celebrated together by eating hot pot and watching Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies,” joyful in how their families were blending.

The Cravings founder ended her post by thanking Alexandra for the “incredible gift” of her newborn son, with the little one completing her childhood dream of having four children. The baby boy arrived “minutes before midnight on January 19th,” according to Teigen, and as for the newborn’s name, the couple bestowed a moniker that would be “forever connected to” their surrogate: Wren Alexander Stephens.

The pair are also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

See Teigen’s announcement post below: