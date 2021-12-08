Chrissy Teigen Roasts John Legend for Backing Out of Getting Tattoos Together

Chrissy Teigen stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and spilled the tea all about how John Legend backed out on a deal to get the sweetest tattoos with her.

The story started when the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Luna, decided to explore her budding artistic side by using her parents’ arms as her canvas. “Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, ‘I love this. This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn,’ and I was like, ‘I agree,'” the model-turned-cookbook author told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Explore Explore John Legend See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John’s arm, and he was like, ‘I’ll tattoo mine if you tattoo yours,'” she continued, “and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.’ But we support the arts in our household, so…”

But when it came to inking the deal that Legend himself had put on the table, he was nowhere to be found. “He was like ‘I’ll take a picture of it and then I’ll go get it done,” Teigen explained. “Then I went and got mine done, and he never went and got his done!”

However, the singer’s wife still doesn’t regret getting the adorably scrawled butterfly that lives permanently on her arm. “I love it, Luna! So much,” she exclaimed during the interview. “A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell, she’s here to stay.’

To be fair, it might just be that Legend has been too busy as of late to stop and get tattooed, considering he’s currently balancing his job as a coach on season 21 of The Voice with preparations for his upcoming Las Vegas residency “Love in Las Vegas,” which he’ll perform throughout 2022.

Watch Teigen’s Ellen interview below.