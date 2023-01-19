Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Photo & Name of Their New Baby Girl: ‘We Are In Bliss’

Four days after Billboard confirmed that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had welcomed their third child together on Friday (Jan. 13), the couple has now publicly shared details about their new baby girl — including her adorable name — for the first time.

In a sweet post on Teigen’s Instagram account, the model shared a photo of 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles holding their newborn sister, who is wrapped in a fuzzy white blanket. “She’s here!” the cookbook author captioned the photo. “Esti Maxine Stephens.”

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the Cravings founder continued. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?”

“We are in bliss,” she added. “Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

Word that Esti had arrived first spread after Legend, performing at a private concert, told attendees that he was now a dad of three. “What a blessed day,” he reportedly said at the time, remarking that he’d spent a lot of time at the hospital and hadn’t gotten much sleep ahead of the event. Still, he said he felt “energized” after the baby’s birth.

The baby’s arrival comes just a little over two years since Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September 2020 — a son they’d already named Jack. Last February, she shared that she had started IVF treatment in the hopes of conceiving again, and in August, she announced that she was pregnant again.

