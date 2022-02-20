×
Chrissy Teigen Shares That She’s Undergoing I.V.F., Says ‘Stop Asking If I’m Pregnant’

"I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," Teigen said.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on Sept. 26, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/GI

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are working on expanding their family.

Teigen told followers on Instagram this weekend that she is currently undergoing I.V.F. (in vitro fertilization), and she did not shy away from sharing how the experience makes her feel.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” Teigen wrote late Saturday night (Feb. 19), after she had already shared a now-expired Instagram Story that showed a photo of I.V.F. injectables.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b—–, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she said.

Teigen added in her note, “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

Teigen and Legend are parents to 5-year-old Luna, 3-year-old Miles and late son Jack, who they sadly lost in September 2020 wheb Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant. Teigen wrote about their loss in a moving Medium essay.

See Teigen’s post about the I.V.F. process below.

