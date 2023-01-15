Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Happy new year indeed! Chrissy Teigen gave birth and welcomed a new child with John Legend on Friday (Jan. 13), a rep confirms to Billboard.

The singer-songwriter announced the happy news during a private concert that evening, People was first to report. “What a blessed day,” Legend told attendees, according to the publication. The 12-time Grammy winner also said that though he had spent a lot of time at the hospital and hadn’t gotten much sleep ahead of the event, he felt “energized” after the baby’s birth.

Some who attended the private performance also shared the news of the baby’s birth on Twitter. “@johnlegend just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations,” wrote one.

The couple have not yet shared any additional details about their newborn.

The joyous arrival of Legend and Teigen’s new baby comes after the cookbook author suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2020. The model revealed at the time that they lost son Jack at 20 weeks after a pregnancy complication. She later shared more details, saying that the couple had learned Jack “would not survive,” and neither would she without medical intervention. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star said during Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in September. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.” Teigen noted to attendees that at the time that the fact it was an abortion shocked her.

In February 2022, she shared that she was undergoing IVF treatment in order to conceive again, but asked her followers to not make comments about if she was pregnant or not.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots … they make me feel like a doctor/chemist … but the bloating is a bi—, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she wrote at the time.

Teigen announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in early August 2022 by sharing a series of baby bump mirror selfies. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the post. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Legend and Teigen, who tied the knot in 2013, are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.