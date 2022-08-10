Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend’s Interview & Shows Off Baby Bump: Watch

Chrissy Teigen just “bumped” into John Legend‘s recent interview. While the 43-year-old EGOT winner was answering questions about his upcoming album Legend over Zoom on Tuesday (Aug. 9), his supermodel wife — who’s pregnant with the couple’s third child — made a surprise appearance and showed off her growing tummy.

Legend began his Zoom interview with Hit Network by revealing he performed his 2013 No. 1 smash “All Of Me” — which he famously wrote for Teigen — at their wedding. He then confirmed that Legend, which is scheduled for a Sept. 9 and contains 24 tracks across two discs, will include lots of “songs for Chrissy.”

“One of the final songs on the album is called ‘I Don’t Love You Like I Used To,’ which sounds almost like a breakup song as a title,” he shared as an example. “But if you listen to the lyrics, it’s really just about how your love grows with a person and it changes over time, and evolves over time. You don’t love that person like you used to because you’ve grown together and you’re experiencing new things and it’s tested in different ways.”

At that moment, Teigen’s shoulder moves into frame — followed by her visibly pregnant tummy. “There she is, and that belly,” Legend joyfully says as the Lip Sync Battle host puts a hand on her stomach and does a little dance.

Teigen first announced her pregnancy earlier this month, sharing mirror selfies of her baby bump and writing about how nervous she’s felt regarding the health of her new baby. She and Legend — who also share 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles — were expecting a little boy they named Jack in 2020, but the Cravings author lost him while 20 weeks pregnant.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote in her August pregnancy announcement. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Watch Chrissy Teigen crash John Legend’s interview below: