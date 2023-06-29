Chrissy Teigen Jokes Baby Wren’s Hair Is Ready to Rock: ‘Simple Plan Is Shaking’

Hey, it’s harder than it looks having such amazing hair! But as far as Chrissy Teigen is concerned, her newborn son’s locks are ready to rock, and she’s got photos and videos to prove it.

In an adorable clip the Cravings cookbook author shared on Instagram late Wednesday (June 28), the little boy is swaddled and being burped by a nurse, his hair spiked so perfectly he could join a punk band, as far as the star’s concerned. And she basically said as much, captioning the video and calling out one specific Canadian band: “the hair. simple plan is shaking.”

The rockers — who have often sported equally spiky dark ‘dos — agreed. “Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection!” they commented from their official account on her post with the starry eyed and devil horns emojis. “Congratulations!”

Frontman Pierre Bouvier wanted some confirmation of the comparison. “Wait…. Was that a simple plan reference?” he asked, and included the monocled emoji. “Congratulations!!!!”

Simple Plan pose at a photocall ahead of tomorrow’s “MTV Asia Aid”, at the Met Bar of The Metroplitan Hotel on Feb. 2, 2005 in Bangkok, Thailand. MJ Kim/Getty Images

Teigen announced Wren’s arrival in a surprise post earlier that day. In lengthy message on Instagram, she revealed that she and husband John Legend had welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, making them a family of six. The TV personality also shared that she had always wanted four kids, and that little Wren has completed their family.

As for their surrogate, Alexandra, the model shared that the two have become great friends. Teigen revealed that the little boy is named after their surrogate in part, with his middle name being Alexander.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughters Luna and Esti, and son Miles.

See Teigen’s adorable video of Wren and his hair below: