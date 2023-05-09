Chrissy Teigen Shares C-Section Photo in Response to Strange Claim That She Was ‘Born Male’ & Faked Her Pregnancy

One thing about Chrissy Teigen is she’s never letting a troll get away easily.

The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 8) to share a screenshot of a bizarre comment under a photo of her four-month-old daughter Esti Maxine, in which a commenter claimed that Teigen was “born male” and used a device “called a moonbump” to pretend she was pregnant while her daughter was born via surrogate.

In response, the Cravings cookbook author shared a photo of her C-section in January, when she welcomed her third child. “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'” she captioned the snap, in which Esti is clearly seen coming out of Teigen’s body. See Teigen’s Stories before they disappear here.

Explore Explore Chrissy Teigen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Esti’s birth came just a little over two years since Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks in September 2020 — a son they’d already named Jack. In February 2022, she shared that she had started IVF treatment in the hopes of conceiving again, and in August, she announced that she was pregnant.

Teigen’s husband John Legend previously told E! News that the Esti’s unique name was initially the model’s idea, but it also has surprising roots in his own family tree. “It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” he said. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’

Teigen and Legend are also parents to seven-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.