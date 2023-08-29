Chrissy Teigen Officially Declares Herself a BLACKPINK Fan: ‘Phew I GET IT’

Once you go Blink, you never go back — and Chrissy Teigen is the latest proof.

On Monday, the Cravings founder took to Instagram to share her BLACKPINK concert experience and give an update on her fan status after attending the show.

“Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW. What’s the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time,” the model captioned a video from her night out with husband John Legend, their daughter Luna and a close friend.

Several moments in the video included a look at Teigen’s sparkly black outfit, her daughter Luna’s friendship bracelet, a sweet photo with Legend taking their seats and scenes from BLACKPINK’s show, including the girls’ background dancers expertly hitting choreography in unison.

The concert was a part of BLACKPINK’s set of four Born Pink Encore Tour performances, which saw members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé play four extra dates at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (Aug. 12), Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium (Aug. 18), San Francisco’s Oracle Park (Aug. 22) and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (Aug. 26).

The model is not the first celebrity to to hit up the Born Pink Encore Tour: NFL legend Tom Brady hit up BLACKPINK’s concert at MetLife stadium with his two daughters, and took photos with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé backstage joking that he got a “new gig in retirement” on Instagram.

See Teigen’s post about attending the BLACKPINK concert below.