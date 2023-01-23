Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Jealousy Over Beyoncé Dubai Concert ‘Incomprehensible’

Chrissy Teigen couldn’t be at Beyoncé‘s private Dubai concert on Saturday, but that didn’t stop her from raving about the show on social media.

“The live Beyonce in Dubai key change into drunk in love was in my ketamine therapy session,” the Cravings author tweeted upon seeing fan-captured videos of the set. “It was so beautiful it never leaves my mind. My jealousy of anyone being at that show is incomprehensible.”

Later, Teigen — who just gave birth to newest daughter Esti with husband John Legend — added more thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full HBO special,” alongside a photo of herself covered up in a hat, slip dress and long cardigan.

At the invite-only event at the Atlantis Royal in the United Arab Emirates, which marked her first public performance in four years, Queen Bey brought out Blue Ivy to duet on “Brown Skin Girl” and covered Etta James’ “At Last.” Though she didn’t treat the star-studded crowd to any songs from last year’s Renaissance, the rest of the 75-minute showcase contained a litany of her past hits, including “Crazy in Love,” “Countdown,” “XO,” “Halo,” “I Care” and more.

A day after the concert, Beyoncé offered a preview of Park Trail, her newest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, with an exclusive showing at Nobu by the Beach — one of eight new celebrity restaurants at the Atlantis Royal. The line of nature-inspired performance wear is slated to hit Adidas stores on Feb. 9.

Check out Teigen’s enthusiastic reactions to Beyoncé’s Dubai set below.