Chrissy Teigen Tried (And Failed) to Recreate Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Foot Scene

With the Barbie movie just weeks away from release, Chrissy Teigen got into the spirit by seemingly renting out the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on AirBnB and spending the day there with her family.

In addition to cute clips of her five-year-old son Miles in the hot pink house posted to her Instagram Stories, the Cravings authors also took a moment to attempt to recreate a viral scene from the upcoming film’s trailer, in which star Margot Robbie steps out of a pair of high heels while maintaining a perfectly arched Barbie foot.

While Robbie did so seamlessly, just as a Barbie doll would do, Teigen’s attempt was a little messier but a lot more realistic. In a clip posted to her Instagram page on Thursday (June 29), the model is seen desperately trying to shake off her pink high heels, eventually kicking them to the side and standing on her toes, arching her feet.

“flawless !!!” Teigen joked of her attempt.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Robbie shared how the now-iconic scene was filmed. “It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many,” the actress explained, noting that the feet were, in fact, hers. “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off, so I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to, like, a bar. But that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held on to the bar above [the] camera.”

See Teigen’s own version of the Barbie foot scene below. The film, which stars Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, hits theaters on July 21.