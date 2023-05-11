Chrishell Stause & G Flip Reveal They Secretly Got Married

They’re hitched! Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip surprised fans Wednesday (May 10) with the news that they secretly tied the knot.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” the Selling Sunset star captioned an Instagram Reel that shows a candid snap from their wedding ceremony at the very end. In the photo, Stause wore a simple white dress with her wavy locks half up, half down and G Flip donned a black suit and clean white sneakers.

The nonbinary Aussie singer — who just released their latest single “Be Your Man” — reacted to the post with a sweet tribute to their new wife in the comments section, writing, “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy…thank you x.”

Several of the couple’s friends sent their congratulations upon the public reveal. Rising lesbian pop star Peaches PRC commented, “IM SOBBINGGGG…love you both sm” while Stause’s Selling Sunset boss (and former boyfriend) Jason Oppenheim wrote, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!”

Selling Sunset cast members Heather El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Maya Vander were also among the famous faces who celebrated their co-star’s marriage, as well as Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules and former Bachelor Nation star JoJo Fletcher.

Watch Stause’s sweet Reel for the wedding reveal below.