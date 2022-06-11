Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake Reunite for ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ at L.A. Concert

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake have reunited onstage!

Stapleton welcomed surprise guest Timberlake for a duet of the country music star’s Traveller album song “Tennessee Whiskey” during his concert at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles on Friday night (June 10).

“I guarantee that most of you probably know me because of this man I’m about to bring onstage,” the long-bearded singer told the crowd when introducing JT. “He’s one of the greatest musical artists that has ever lived.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chris Stapleton Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news

From there, the Memphis-born pop superstar excitedly walked onstage and took a few bows before the two musicians performed a stirring duet of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which appeared on the country singer’s 2015 debut album, Traveller.

Stapleton and Timberlake previously performed “Tennessee Whiskey” (which was written by Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove and originally recorded by David Allan Coe in the early 1980s) during a show-stopping medley at the CMA Awards in 2015.

Stapleton’s version of the song spent six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in late 2015, peaking at No. 20 that November.

JT also collaborated with the country titan on the song “Say Something,” from the singer-actor’s 2018 album, Man in the Woods.

Watch Stapleton and Timberlake’s “Tennessee Whiskey” performance here.