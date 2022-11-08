Chris Redd Shares Details About Kanye West’s ‘Disrespectful’ Pro-Trump Rant on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Redd opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Nov. 8) about having a front row seat to Kanye West‘s pro-Trump diatribe on Saturday Night Live back in 2018.

In case you don’t remember, after performing “Ghost Town” as the episode’s musical guest, the rapper launched into a political rant once the cameras stopped rolling, telling the audience, “The Blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan. There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” while wearing a red MAGA hat.

However, Redd revealed to The Daily Beast that Ye’s speech wasn’t exactly off-the-cuff. “I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were like sitting there and vibing,” the comedian told the outlet. “But I was listening to his words, and I was like, bro, he’s about to pull some bulls–t. And I’m not about to be on stage for that. I’m not going to entertain this. Like, I’ve been a fan of Kanye my whole life. And I miss the old Kanye.

“He came in there wanting to shoot everybody — verbally — and I just felt that was disrespectful, because we’re all grown adults,” Redd continued. “And now all of us don’t like you. He just came in there with a chip on his shoulder, ready to talk s–t.”

Redd departed SNL at the close of the 2021-2022 season. West has not been invited back to the late-night sketch series since his rant on the Season 44 premiere.