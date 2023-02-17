Chris Olsen Talks Meghan Trainor Pregnancy, Flight Fuel Coffee & More

TikTok superstar Chris Olsen is fresh off the launch of his highly anticipated coffee company, Flight Fuel, and to celebrate, he sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss how his viral coffee delivery videos transitioned into his own brand.

“I think I just wanted to find something that felt really authentic to me,” Olsen says of his decision to create Flight Fuel. “Coffee has been a part of my content but also a huge part of my life. I just wanted to dive in and start working on something that felt very true and authentic to me. I’m excited for people to feel like they’re part of the series with me.”

As for his advice for how artists can connect with their fans on social media, Olsen says that staying natural is key. “They want to see your authenticity, they want to see you and they just want to connect with you like a friend,” the 25-year-old shares. “When you do have something you want to promote or share, or you want people to lean in and listen, then that’s when you can do that promotional stuff.”

Olsen is also known across the Internet for his adorable friendship with Meghan Trainor, who recently revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child. “It was kind of lowkey,” Olsen recalls of how he found out about his BFF’s pregnancy. “She was like, [whispers] ‘I think I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘OK, what do we do with this information?’ It’s one of the things she really wanted this year, so to see that happening, I’m so happy for her and Daryl [Sabara].”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Chris Olsen above.