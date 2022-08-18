Chris Martin Duets With Pianist With One Hand, Calls Her Original ‘One of the Best Songs Ever Written’

Chris Martin surprised a fellow songwriter Wednesday with a private duet on her original song.

“I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you chris martin,” musician Victoria Canal tweeted, sharing video of the encounter.

In the clip, Canal — who happens to have just one hand — performs her original track “Swan Song” on the piano while the Coldplay frontman leans against the back of the instrument and sings along. “Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing/ I know it’s not too late to love,” he croons with Canal before declaring, “One of the best songs ever written. And you’re nervous that the piano’s louder than you!”

“What?” the pianist responds in disbelief before modestly adding, “I always sing too quiet.”

Canal didn’t explain how her meet-up with Martin came about, but the singer and his bandmates are currently in the middle of a weeklong run of shows at London’s Wembley Stadium, where Craig David and Natalie Imbruglia have both made surprise appearances to perform with the band. So far, the tour has helped Coldplay cross the $1 billion mark in career tour earnings and will continue to run through Nov. 8 in Argentina.

The duet isn’t the first time that Martin has dropped in on an unsuspecting fan as of late, either. At the end of June, the singer popped into a pub in the small British village of Hinton Charterhouse and ended up serenading an engaged couple with Coldplay’s 2014 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Watch Martin’s sweet acoustic sing-through with Canal below.