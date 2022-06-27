Chris Martin Serenades Engaged Couple at British Pub With ‘A Sky Full of Stars’: Watch

Chris Martin recently stopped by a pub in a small British village and ended up playing an impromptu song on the piano for the other pub-goers.

In a video taken at The Stag Inn in Hinton Charterhouse, the Coldplay frontman is gamely seated at the upright piano as he chats with an engaged couple just off screen about their upcoming wedding. Then, as an early gift for the soon-to-be-newlyweds, he starts into a simple version of 2014’s “A Sky Full of Stars,” singing, “‘Cause you’re a sky/ Oh, you’re a sky full of stars/ I’m gonna give you my heart/ You get lighter the more it gets dark/ I don’t care, go on and tear me apart/ I don’t care if you do.”

The pub happily shared the video on its Twitter feed June 27, writing, “You never know who might pop in for a pint! @coldplay what a lovely man he is.”

Martin and his bandmates are currently on a break between legs of their Music of the Sphere World Tour, which kicks off its U.K. and European act on July 2 for the first of three shows at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. From there, Coldplay will hit major cities like Warsaw, Berlin, Brussels, and London.

At the tour’s Atlanta show earlier in June, Kelly Rowland joined the pop-rockers for a performance of Destiny’s Child’s turn-of-the-century smash “Independent Women Part I.” Since then, Coldplay has hit a new benchmark of $1 billion in career tour grosses, becoming only the eleventh act to ever do so.

Watch Martin’s candid performance in a British pub below.