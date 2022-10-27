‘Thor’ Actor Chris Hemsworth Gets Suited Up For Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Campaign

Chris Hemsworth is lending his considerable star power to Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, an annual fundraising campaign that encourage music fans to buy a shirt, wear it, share it and donate.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jessica Mauboy Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

Hemsworth, who plays “Thor” in a succession of blockbuster Marvel films, and is recognized as the highest-paid Australian actor, is an ambassador for the music-meets-fashion project, which takes place across Australia on Nov. 18.

The Aussie actor fronts a new marketing campaign, which launched last week and was created pro bono by Mushroom Creative House.

“This Ausmusic T-Shirt Day we not only want you to show your support by wearing a t-shirt with your favorite Aussie artist on it, but we also want you to donate to the cause.”

For the exercise, Hemsworth wears a Teskey Brothers t-shirt, in honor of the ARIA and APRA Award winning blues-rock band from Melbourne, led by Josh and Sam Teskey.



Hemsworth joins more than 30 stars of Australian music, screen and stage who’ve assembled for the initiative, including Darren Hayes, Kylie Minogue, Cub Sport and Jessica Mauboy, who is also announced Thursday (Oct. 27) as an ambassador.

The campaign is soundtracked by The Chats’ “AC/DC CD,” and will splash across Australian TV and social media channels from next week.

Funds raised will flow to Support Act, the Australian music industry charity which supports musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs.

“Chris Hemsworth has always been a big supporter of Australian Music, wearing a Teskey Brothers t-shirt in this year’s campaign,” says Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, “so to have someone of his standing alongside such an incredible artist as Jess Mauboy, really takes our fundraiser and awareness of music workers in need to the next level.”

Ausmusic T-Shirt is supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month. The 2021 edition raised more than A$500,000 ($325,000) for good causes, a record sum for the campaign. This year, organizers are targeting A$750,000, with almost A$85,000 of that pledged at the time of writing.

To find out more visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au and supportact.org.au, and use the hashtag #AusMusicTshirtDay.