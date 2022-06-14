×
Here’s What Chris Evans Has to Say to Lizzo’s ‘Very Sweet’ Request That He Should Play Piano on Her Album

Evans appreciates the ask, but says: "I would need a few more years of lessons."

Chris Evans
Chris Evans at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Lightyear' at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner

Lizzo put it out into the universe that she wanted Chris Evans to play the piano on her new album, and now the actor has responded.

On Tuesday (June 14), the Captain America star was asked about the potential collab in an interview with Extra to promote his new movie Lightyear.

“I’m not good enough to play piano on an album,” Evans insisted. “I fool around on a piano, but in no way would I be qualified enough to actually play on someone’s album, let alone Lizzo’s.”

Not to be deterred, the Extra reporter pointed out that the pop star “seems to think” Evans has the skills on the keys.

“And that’s very sweet of her,” he responded with a grin, adding, “No, no, I would need a few more years of lessons.”

Lizzo first opened up about the pair’s sweet back-and-forth in an interview last month for the Spout Podcast. “I literally hit him up and was like, ‘Play piano on my album,’ and he just said, ‘Ha,'” she revealed before breaking out into laughter. “It would’ve been really cool! But unfortunately not this time.”

The LP in question, Special, is set to be released July 11 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records and will include lead single “About Damn Time” — which has so far peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 — as well as the updated version of her follow-up single “Grrrls.” After fans pointed out that she used an ableist slur on the song, Lizzo quickly took action, uploading a new version of the song that removed the offensive lyric.

Watch Evans react to Lizzo’s request below.

