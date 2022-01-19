Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Chris Daughtry‘s stepdaughter Hannah Price was revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 19), two months after she was found dead in her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

According to a statement by the Daughtry family reported by People, 25-year-old Price died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12.

“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement to the publication read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.”

The statement went on to explain that Price struggled with mental illness, and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” throughout her life.

“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement continued. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.” On the day of her death, Price told her family members that she “was in fear for her life,” alleging that her boyfriend physically abused her and took her car. The family called the Fentress County Police Department to perform a wellness check. The police left without incident, speaking to Price and determining that she was “OK” just before 1 p.m. She was later found dead by hanging by her boyfriend, who called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the statement, an investigation by Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office determined her official cause of death and found no evidence of foul play. “Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the statement concluded. “We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor.” Price was the singer’s wife Deanna’s child from a previous relationship. The couple also share 10-year-old twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James.

Following Price’s death in November, Daughtry postponed a series of dates on his U.S. tour. The Grammy-nominated singer, who came in fourth place on season five of American Idol in 2006, shared an emotional message on Instagram following the tragic news. “I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” Daughtry wrote alongside a photo of his stepdaughter. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”