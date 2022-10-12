×
Chris Colfer Throws Some Serious Shade at Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’

"My day suddenly just got very full."

Chris Colfer Lea Michele
Chris Colfer and Lea Michele backstage during 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Not exactly gleeful. Chris Colfer didn’t mince words when it came to whether he plans on seeing Lea Michele in Broadway’s Funny Girl.

In a Tuesday (Oct. 11) appearance on Michelle Collins’ SiriusXM radio show, the host excitedly told him she had tickets for the musical that very night and invited him along. “Oh no, are you seeing Funny Girl?” Colfer retorted before snarking, “Oh … My day suddenly just got so full.”

When Collins then countered that she had seen the show when Beanie Feldstein starred as Fanny Brice, so it was “only right” that she also see Colfer’s former co-star in the lead, he attempted to change the subject by pointing out he had seen the Broadway musical Six the night before.

“So you’re not seeing it, is my guess, while you’re in town,” Collins concluded. Colfer replied, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

While this is the first time Colfer has publicly spoken about Michele’s return to Broadway, the support of her other Glee castmates seems a bit split down the middle. Both Darren Criss and Becca Tobin have visited her backstage, while Kevin McHale admitted he didn’t “have any plans” to see the show anytime soon.

The latter’s sentiments were echoed by Jenna Ushkowitz as well, who said, “If I’m in New York, I will go see it. Broadway is home for me, and I’m sad that I missed Jane [Lynch],” who exited her role as Mrs. Brice ahead of Michele’s debut. However, when asked if she had spoken to Michele to wish her luck, she responded curtly, “I have not. I will leave it at that.”

Listen to Colfer shut down the possibility of seeing Funny Girl below.

