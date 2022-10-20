Chris Colfer Says There’s More to His ‘Glee’ Story Than Lea Michele Drama

Chris Colfer has plenty to say about Glee that doesn’t involve drama with Lea Michele.

“I think there is a lot about my time on Glee that I would love to discuss in detail,” the actor said during a Tuesday (Oct. 18) appearance on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Not just about the drama everyone knows about, but also my time on the show and what it was like to be an out teenager in this industry, back then.”

However, Colfer was quick to point out that he’s not exactly in a hurry to take a trip down memory lane for some kind of New Directions tell-all. “I’ve had many opportunities to do it and I just feel like my books are doing so well and I’m making so many families happy right now,” he went on. “So, why go back and relive some painful memories?” (His 18 published children’s books include the best-selling The Land of Stories series and its prequel trilogy.)

Part of keeping the past in the past also involves Colfer choosing not to see Michele in Funny Girl on Broadway. When asked by SiriusXM host Michelle Collins earlier this month if he wanted to attend his former’s co-star’s show with her, he deadpanned, “Oh … My day suddenly just got so full” before telling her, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

Other former Glee stars who’ve thrown shade at Michele’s turn on Broadway include Samantha Ware, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, while Darren Criss, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff have all supported their pal in her leading role as Fanny Brice.