×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Chris Colfer Says There’s More to His ‘Glee’ Story Than Lea Michele Drama

The actor reflected on what he'd like to say about his time on the hit musical comedy.

Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/GI for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Chris Colfer has plenty to say about Glee that doesn’t involve drama with Lea Michele.

“I think there is a lot about my time on Glee that I would love to discuss in detail,” the actor said during a Tuesday (Oct. 18) appearance on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “Not just about the drama everyone knows about, but also my time on the show and what it was like to be an out teenager in this industry, back then.”

Related

Chris Colfer Lea Michele

Chris Colfer Throws Some Serious Shade at Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’

However, Colfer was quick to point out that he’s not exactly in a hurry to take a trip down memory lane for some kind of New Directions tell-all. “I’ve had many opportunities to do it and I just feel like my books are doing so well and I’m making so many families happy right now,” he went on. “So, why go back and relive some painful memories?” (His 18 published children’s books include the best-selling The Land of Stories series and its prequel trilogy.)

Part of keeping the past in the past also involves Colfer choosing not to see Michele in Funny Girl on Broadway. When asked by SiriusXM host Michelle Collins earlier this month if he wanted to attend his former’s co-star’s show with her, he deadpanned, “Oh … My day suddenly just got so full” before telling her, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

Other former Glee stars who’ve thrown shade at Michele’s turn on Broadway include Samantha Ware, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, while Darren Criss, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff have all supported their pal in her leading role as Fanny Brice.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad