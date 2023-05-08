Chris Brown Responds to Video of Backstage Scuffle at Lovers & Friends Festival: ‘Keep Ya Narrative’

After making headlines over an allegedly heated altercation backstage at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, Chris Brown took to the comments section to tell his side of the story.

“Yall been geeked all weekend, y’all dragging it now,” the R&B singer commented on a post showing fan-captured footage from the festival. “It was mad people backstage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back.. I INTERVENED To let them know MY CHILD WAS BACK THERE. So y’all can keep ya narrative.”

In the video, Brown can be seen shouting at multiple men who appear to be security guards as members of his entourage attempt to hold him back and de-escalate the situation. While he didn’t specify which child was with his at the festival, the star shares three kids with three different women: 8-year-old daughter Royalty, 3-year-old son Aeko Catori and 1-year-old daughter Lovely Symphani.

Fans replied to Brown’s Instagram comment in support of the “Under the Influence” singer’s reaction, with one writing, “You shouldn’t even have to explain! But you said your peace. Let them have it. They are literally trying anything [at this point]. Y’all really need to let him live his life! He’s not what y’all are continually trying to make him out to be! The real ones know the changes he’s made.” Another commented, “I don’t even see what was so ‘crazy’ about your behavior,” followed by a couple of shrugging emojis, while a third added, “It actually looks as if he is the one de-escalating the situation.”

Others, however, saw the footage in a different light, with one commenter pointing to Brown’s 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna: “Chris Brown has anger management issues and until he gets it under control he’s going to continue to be violent. We should know this from when he beat up Rihanna.”

Watch the footage and read Brown’s response in the post below.