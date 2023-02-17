Chris Brown Reacts to Those Who ‘Still Hate’ Him Over Rihanna Assault, Names White Celebrities With Assault Allegations

Chris Brown took to his Instagram Stories on Friday (Feb. 17) to seemingly respond to backlash he and Chloe Bailey received following the announcement that the duo will be collaborating on the upcoming track “How Does It Feel.”

“If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old please kiss my whole entire a–,” Brown wrote in an all-text Instagram Story, seemingly referring to the time he physically abused then-girlfriend Rihanna in February 2009 (although Brown was 19, not 17, at the time). The post is seemingly in response to fans who expressed disapproval of Bailey’s choice to collaborate with the “No Guidance” singer on social media.

“I’m f—ing 33,” Brown continued. “I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative… you weird a– n—-s are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the f— out each other in front of the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my d— disrespectfully.”

The singer went on to ask where the “cancel culture” is toward white celebrities, sharing photos of stars who had faced assault allegations against them, including Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Ozzy Osbourne, Charlie Sheen and more. “No more fake love from me… stay out my way or get ran over, simple as that,” Brown concluded. “None of you and I mean none of you n—-s can f— wit me.”

The people Brown named have yet to publicly respond to his statements. Watch Brown’s Instagram Stories before they disappear here.