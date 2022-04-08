Chris Brown Shares His First Photo of 3-Month-Old Daughter Lovely Symphani

Chris Brown attends a Maxim Hot 100 Event celebrating Teyana Taylor, hosted by MADE special, at The Highlight Room on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles.

On Friday (April 8), Chris Brown took to his Instagram story to post his first picture of Lovely Symphani, his 3-month-old daughter with model Diamond Brown.

In the picture, the baby wears a red Gucci onesie and a matching bow, smiling from ear to ear. The singer put five red-heart emojis over the baby’s photo.

Explore Explore Chris Brown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Lovely Symphani is Brown’s third child. He also has 7-year-old daughter Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman and 2-year-old son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris.

The baby’s mother, Diamond, posted the same picture on Instagram. “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine,” she writes. “HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!”

See Brown’s photo here and Diamond’s photo here.

The “No Guidance” singer was alleged to be the baby’s father after he liked a photo on Diamond’s instagram. According to the post, the model and influencer gave birth to Lovely Symphani on Jan. 7. With Friday’s post, Brown confirmed that he is Lovely Symphani’s father.

In January, Brown released “Iffy” as the lead single from his upcoming 10th studio album Breezy. The song topped Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. Last week he shared new single “WE (Warm Embrace),” which samples Guys’ ’90s hit “Let’s Chill.”