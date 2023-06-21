‘Korea’s Got Talent’ Star Choi Sung-Bong Dead at 33

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who came in second place on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011, has died. He was 33 years old.

Police found the star dead by suicide at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday morning (June 20), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Choi, who had an underprivileged upbringing, got his big break when he auditioned for Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. After making it to the finals, he came in second place and lost by just 280 votes. He then signed a record deal with Korean label Bong Bong Company, and published a popular memoir about his inspiring journey from poverty to fame.

In 2021, he announced that he was fighting multiple forms of cancer, and launched a fundraising campaign for donations so he could get treatment. However, the whole thing was later revealed to be a hoax.

According to South Korea wire service Yonthap, and as noted by THR, Seoul police said that they concluded Choi committed suicide because of “circumstances at his home” when his body was found. He also shared a note to his YouTube channel earlier this week, explaining that he returned all the donations from the fundraising campaign. “I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake,” the note said.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7.