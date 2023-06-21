×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘Korea’s Got Talent’ Star Choi Sung-Bong Dead at 33

Police found him at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul, South Korea.

Choi Sung-bong
Choi Sung-bong Courtesy Photo

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, who came in second place on Korea’s Got Talent in 2011, has died. He was 33 years old.

Police found the star dead by suicide at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday morning (June 20), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Choi, who had an underprivileged upbringing, got his big break when he auditioned for Korea’s Got Talent in 2011. After making it to the finals, he came in second place and lost by just 280 votes. He then signed a record deal with Korean label Bong Bong Company, and published a popular memoir about his inspiring journey from poverty to fame.

Related

Angel Reese

Angel Reese, Patrick Mahomes & More Up for 2023 ESPY Awards Nominations

Explore

Explore

Choi Sung-Bong

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In 2021, he announced that he was fighting multiple forms of cancer, and launched a fundraising campaign for donations so he could get treatment. However, the whole thing was later revealed to be a hoax.

According to South Korea wire service Yonthap, and as noted by THR, Seoul police said that they concluded Choi committed suicide because of “circumstances at his home” when his body was found. He also shared a note to his YouTube channel earlier this week, explaining that he returned all the donations from the fundraising campaign. “I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake,” the note said.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad