Chloe x Halle Talk Upcoming Solo Music & ‘Breaking Free’ From Expectations

Though Chloe x Halle are taking a break from their joint music ventures, the sister duo teamed up for an interview with Essence — published on Monday (Aug. 22) — to discuss what’s to come of their solo music endeavors, and provided updates on their futures.

Chloe spoke at length about her yet-to-be-titled solo album, and shared what it will discuss thematically, as well as how it fits into the context of her personal life. (Currently, she’s released three solo singles — “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”)

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” Chloe explained. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

While Chloe believes she gives off the impression of being “so confident,” she revealed that most of the time, she feels the exact opposite. “That’s why I put so much of myself into my music. That’s where I feel like myself and where I belong in this life — whenever I’m onstage,” she shared. “The girl I see and I watch sing back, she intimidates me. I’m like, Who the hell is that?”

Meanwhile, Halle has been hard at work taking the lead role in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Taking on the role was intimidating for Halle at first, but watching Chloe’s solo endeavors inspired her to take the next step in both acting and her own solo music career.

“I was so nervous to do something on my own,” Halle told the magazine. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it without her.’ I’m so used to her being there and giving me that final push.”

The 22-year-old let it slip that she’s preparing solo music of her own. “Seeing how Chloe’s navigated stepping out on her own is so inspiring to me,” she said. “I’m so grateful for that example.”

See Chloe x Halle’s Essence photos: