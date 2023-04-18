Chlöe x Halle Go Head-to-Head With Breakup Songs by Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo & More for ‘That’s My Jam’

Chlöe and Halle Bailey were up for some sisterly competition as they went head-to-head on the Monday night episode of the Jimmy Fallon-hosted NBC game show That’s My Jam.

The sister duo was forced to battle each other in a game of Mixtape Medley Showdown, in which they were tasked with putting their own spin on several hit songs to see who could potentially out-sing the other and pull a victory for their team. Breakup songs was the theme of the game, and saw Chlöe and Halle single anthemic heartbreak hits primarily from the 2000s.

Chlöe was first up to the mic, singing a classic track from their mentor Beyoncé’s catalog: Destiny’s Child’s 2001 hit “Survivor.” The tracks seamlessly blended into one another, with Halle following with her rendition of Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.”

Other hit songs that were featured in the medley included Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” going up against Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats”; Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” against Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”; and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” against Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone.”

After putting on an equally impressive vocal showcase for the audience, the score didn’t seem to matter to the competing sisters: The pair hugged it out onstage and soaked up applause from the audience.

Watch Chlöe and Halle play Mixtape Medley Showdown — as well as Slay It, Don’t Spray It — in the videos below.