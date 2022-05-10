Chloe Puts Her Impressive Vocal Runs to the Test in Cover of Capella Grey’s ‘Gyalis’: Watch

Chloe Bailey at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Chloe‘s song covers are back, and already has her fans wanting more — be it original music of her own, or more of her stylish interpretations of pop and R&B hits. The singer surprised fans on Tuesday (May 19) and posted a cover of her singing Capella Grey’s 2021 hit “Gyalis,” which in November charted in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Capella Grey Chloe Bailey See latest videos, charts and news

Instead of singing from the perspective of a guy, Chloe reverses the track and sang it from her female point of view, and put her own spin to it, adding lyrics of her own to the track. “He told me he out with his n—- s/ Mmm yeah there it goes, another lie I know/ I could have had his friends /Like 3, 4 other men but now/ I’m alone in my crib and I regret it,” she sings over the beat, which samples Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.”

The 23-year-old also expanded on the song’s chorus, singing, “He’s tryna fake like he asleep/ Thought I didn’t hear him come in, please/ I’m like, ‘Oh nah, he gotta go’/ See you again? Oh no, baby that’s not what I want/ You gotta come correct when you’re next to me/ You say that you can handle it, it’s heard to believe/ Hear moaning on FaceTime like who is these b—-s / Is that your best friend that I know?”

“Gyalis” is the latest in Chloe’s cover series. She previously delivered masterful renditions of Adele’s “Easy on Me,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” and more. See Billboard‘s list of Chloe’s most memorable covers of 2021 here, and check out her cover of “Gyalis” below.