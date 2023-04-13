×
 
Chlöe Addresses Album Backlash at In Pieces Tour Opening Night: ‘F— What the F— Everybody Gotta F—ing Say’

In the same breath, the "How Does It Feel" singer thanked fans who have supported her debut album.

Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey performs during the "In Pieces" tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Chicago. Daniel Boczarski/GI

Chlöe Bailey has officially kicked off her In Pieces Tour, and she took a moment before the end of her opening night in Chicago on Tuesday to address people who have been taking jabs at her debut album on social media.

“Thank you all for supporting the motherf—ing album. F— what the f— everybody gotta f—ing say, they can kiss my black a– because I know you guys love me, and love is all I need,” Bailey told the crowd, who erupted in applause. “Thank you for loving me, thank you for being here. Thank you for your energy. Thank you all. I love you, god bless. You don’t know how much you mean to me.”

Bailey’s speech comes amid detractors on social media taking issue with some of the features on In Pieces (namely Future’s spot on “Cheatback” and Chris Brown’s on “How Does It Feel”) and the album’s performance on the Billboard 200 this week (No. 119, 10,000 units sold).

The Praise This actress’ comments also arrive after her April 7 appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, in which she explained that she “removed all socials” off of her cell phone and turned it over to her management team.

“I realized that I was changing myself for other people and their opinions and what they were accusing me of originally, which was not being myself and being forced, that’s what I was tuning into because I was so occupied with what people thought about me, but the second I deleted the apps off my phone, I was mentally so much clearer because you’re doing what makes you happy,” Bailey told the host.

See Bailey address her haters in a fan-captured video here.

