Chloe Bailey Drops Steamy ‘Surprise’ Song & Music Video: Watch

Chlöe Bailey is definitely having her hot girl summer. The 23-year-old R&B superstar just dropped her third solo single, “Surprise,” along with an accompanying music video — both of which are the very definition of steamy.

The video finds Bailey getting very up close and personal with her male partner, laughing with him in the kitchen, singing shirtless on a bed laying on her stomach, and dancing in a Balenciaga underwear set. “Give me your money, baby, I’ll make it rain for you,” she sings over a heavy bass beat, feathery harmonies and a video game-esque sound effect. “Feel like you cheatin’ the positions I play for you. Surprise, tonight you get my freaky side.”

The new song follows her single “Treat Me,” which Bailey released in April, as well as her debut solo single “Have Mercy,” which arrived in September last year. She’s been in the game for years, though, having of course already dropped two full studio albums as part of her sister duo with Halle Bailey.

Now with her sights fully set on solo music, the Grammy-nominated musician — who also goes simply by Chlöe — has been working toward the release of her highly-anticipated debut solo album since last summer. In an August 2021 interview with Billboard, she said that she hopes the still unannounced record will inspire people to be themselves “completely and unapologetically, no matter what the world says.”

“No matter if people are saying I’m doing too much, it’s OK, because that’s who I am,” she added. “I’m not forcing it or being anyone different. If I listened to what people said or what they told me and if I dumbed it down, that’s when I’m not being myself.”

Watch Chlöe’s brand new “Surprise” music video below.