Chlöe Bailey Delivers the National Anthem at Game 3 of the 2022 World Series: Watch

Play ball! Chlöe Bailey helped kick off Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night (Nov. 1) by performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“It was [an] honor to sing the national anthem at the world series tonight in philly,” the R&B star tweeted following the big moment, which found her wearing a sleek white dress as she belted out the patriotic ballad a capella.

Flanked by members of the military carrying seven different flags including the Stars and Stripes, the elder half of Chloe x Halle reached the song’s crescendo of “And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air/ Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there” just as fireworks exploded and the crowd inside Citizens Bank Park went wild.

The day was a particularly emotional one for Chlöe, as she turned to social media in the hours ahead of the performance to mourn the sudden death of Migos rapper Takeoff. “RIP Takeoff…my heart is broken,” she tweeted with three broken-heart emojis in the middle.

Additionally, the singer’s appearance at the World Series follows the release of her latest single “For the Night.” The Latto-assisted collaboration is the fourth single off her upcoming debut solo album, which will also include the sultry “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me” and Surprise.”

In other news, the Beyoncé protege is also the newest spokesperson for Pepsi, and recently dropped an infectious, R&B-tinged cover of “Footloose” in her first commercial for the soda brand.

Watch Chlöe’s full performance of the national anthem at the 2022 World Series below.